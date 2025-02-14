Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Invests $34,000 in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EJUL. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.5% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 82,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 12.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 39,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $890,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

EJUL opened at $25.38 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.95.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

