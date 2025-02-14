Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 1% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $142.00 to $131.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Vertiv traded as low as $105.86 and last traded at $108.21. 2,279,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 10,165,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.28.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Melius lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.57.

In related news, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,114.08. The trade was a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,549.57. This represents a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $4,219,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 127,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth $8,403,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.12.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

