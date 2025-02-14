ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Short Interest Update

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 621,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ProPhase Labs Price Performance

PRPH stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,008,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,065,213. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $8.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.37. ProPhase Labs has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $7.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 179,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 27,673 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 13,590 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 71,375 shares during the period. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

