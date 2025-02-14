Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the January 15th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.4 days.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock remained flat at $13.30 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Standard Chartered from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

