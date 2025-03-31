peaq (PEAQ) Price Down 15.5% Over Last Week

peaq (PEAQ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 31st. One peaq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. peaq has a total market capitalization of $85.46 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of peaq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, peaq has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

peaq Coin Profile

peaq launched on November 12th, 2024. peaq’s total supply is 4,254,061,729 coins and its circulating supply is 745,800,935 coins. The official website for peaq is www.peaq.network. peaq’s official Twitter account is @peaq. The official message board for peaq is www.peaq.network/community/blog.

Buying and Selling peaq

According to CryptoCompare, “peaq (PEAQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. peaq has a current supply of 4,253,966,023.67398756 with 745,718,929.7354492 in circulation. The last known price of peaq is 0.1219717 USD and is up 5.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $6,610,990.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.peaq.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as peaq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire peaq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy peaq using one of the exchanges listed above.

