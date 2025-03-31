Seven Mile Advisory Has $263,000 Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Seven Mile Advisory trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

EWJ stock opened at $69.22 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $73.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.25 and its 200-day moving average is $69.00.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

