Seven Mile Advisory Purchases 281 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $4,796,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Toyota Motor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TM. CLSA downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM opened at $179.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $159.04 and a 52-week high of $248.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.00.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. Research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

