Seven Mile Advisory Has $349,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Seven Mile Advisory decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Novartis were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Novartis by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVS. StockNews.com upgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Shares of NVS opened at $112.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $230.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.13.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $3.8695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 42.69%.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

