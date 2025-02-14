Vicus Capital Increases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $21,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,291,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 46,646.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 811,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,280,000 after acquiring an additional 809,315 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,085,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 168,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,450,000 after purchasing an additional 33,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 159,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $189.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $142.12 and a 52-week high of $193.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.35.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

