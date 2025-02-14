Vicus Capital Purchases 17,519 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,519 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.6% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $40,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 305,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 608,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,003,000 after buying an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. Palacios Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8,082.7% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 42,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 42,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.34 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

