White Pine Capital LLC Acquires 18,741 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,741 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,705,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,385,000 after acquiring an additional 249,554 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 7.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,194,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,819,000 after purchasing an additional 217,399 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 189.6% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 280,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 183,481 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 100.2% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 330,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 165,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,904,000 after buying an additional 161,532 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $12.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $29,224.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,612.31. This trade represents a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,133.33. The trade was a 14.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

