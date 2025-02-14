White Pine Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Park Capital Management LLC WI bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,145,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $584.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $585.33 and a 200 day moving average of $575.33. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $506.33 and a 52 week high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

