White Pine Capital LLC Makes New $300,000 Investment in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EB. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eventbrite by 54.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eventbrite currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.58.

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $336.66 million, a P/E ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 2.26. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In related news, COO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 617,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,078.85. The trade was a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

