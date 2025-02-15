Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Update

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,000 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the January 15th total of 86,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 175,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Broadwind Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Broadwind stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. Broadwind has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadwind

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Broadwind by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,980,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 265,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadwind by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Broadwind by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 81,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 28,021 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Broadwind by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 31,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.