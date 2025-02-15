StockNews.com Downgrades Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) to Hold

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NYSE SAND opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.10. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $6.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 185,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 581,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 32,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

