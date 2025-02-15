Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT) Issues Earnings Results

Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Brookfield Wealth Solutions had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.11%.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BNT traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $60.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,086. Brookfield Wealth Solutions has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $62.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Brookfield Wealth Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Company Profile

Brookfield Wealth Solutions is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Through our operating subsidiaries, we offer a broad range of insurance products and services, including annuities, personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and life insurance.The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

