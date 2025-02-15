Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 381.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 197,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 510.2% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 12,710 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,145. This trade represents a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $1,173,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,386.24. This represents a 32.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,629 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

