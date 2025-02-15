Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 181 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.55. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

