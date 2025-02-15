New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,179 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $36,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $417,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,417.53. The trade was a 37.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $132.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.57. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.93 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 64.64%.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.