Members Trust Co Sells 54 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Members Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1,306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Union Pacific by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 258,290 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,439,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,000. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $249.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.03 and a 200 day moving average of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

