Compass Financial Group INC SD Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $8,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Define Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $51.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.34. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $45.16 and a 1 year high of $52.41.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

