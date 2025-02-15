V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $995,000 Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 6,157.1% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.0 %

DHI opened at $130.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.44. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.84 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.93.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

