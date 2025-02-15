Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Compass Financial Group INC SD

Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 388.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 174,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 21,572 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 69,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1317 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

