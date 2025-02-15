Compass Financial Group INC SD Invests $220,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $67.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.30. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.85 and a 1-year high of $67.16.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

