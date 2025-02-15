Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

HPGLY remained flat at $79.20 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 856. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $102.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average of $81.19.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. It operates through Liner Shipping; and Terminal & Infrastructure segments. The company's vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo.

