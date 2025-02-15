Silex Systems (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Stock Price Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$18.66 and last traded at C$18.66. 516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.25.
Silex Systems Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.48.
Silex Systems Company Profile
Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology.
