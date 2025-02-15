Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED) Shares Up 2.1% – Time to Buy?

Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $15.12. 6,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Roundhill Cannabis ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.15.

Roundhill Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Cannabis ETF (WEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of equities and total return swaps that provide exposure to the global cannabis and hemp ecosystem. WEED was launched on Apr 20, 2022 and is managed by Roundhill.

