2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:BITX) Trading Up 3.8% – Still a Buy?

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:BITX – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.14 and last traded at $53.37. 7,898,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.41.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.09.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

