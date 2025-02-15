iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (BATS:EVUS) Stock Price Up 3.7% – Should You Buy?

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (BATS:EVUS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.40 and last traded at $30.08. 144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.55.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF by 1,698.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 25,303 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (EVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a passively managed fund that tracks an index of US value stocks with certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. The fund aims to maximize its ESG exposure. EVUS was launched on Jan 31, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

