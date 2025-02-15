Alior Bank (OTCMKTS:ALORY) Stock Price Down 15.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Alior Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALORY – Get Free Report) dropped 15.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$12.07 and last traded at C$12.07. Approximately 33,720 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$14.32.
Alior Bank Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.80.
About Alior Bank
Alior Bank SA provides banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and enterprises in Poland. The company offers personal and savings accounts; personal banking; investment products; credits and loans; mortgage products; cards; and insurance services. It also provides bills and cards, trade finance, deposits, treasury products, deposits and investment services, internet banking, and operating and financial leasing services, as well as issues commercial bonds.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alior Bank
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Alior Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alior Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.