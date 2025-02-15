Short Interest in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Expands By 74.5%

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 74.5% from the January 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 43,351 shares during the last quarter.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance
GLV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 22,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,368. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
