Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Issues Earnings Results

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49, Zacks reports. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 65.07% and a return on equity of 17.88%.
Hercules Capital Price Performance
Shares of HTGC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. 1,933,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,522. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.35. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $21.78.
Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.
Hercules Capital Company Profile
Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.
