Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,430 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 8.3% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $427.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.50. The company has a market cap of $147.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $321.29 and a fifty-two week high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

