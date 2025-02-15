1,214 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by BXM Wealth LLC

BXM Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCD opened at $308.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $317.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.20.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total transaction of $436,134.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,882. This represents a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. The trade was a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,906 shares of company stock worth $5,406,382. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.61.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

