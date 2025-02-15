Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Sold by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
