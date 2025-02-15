Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Sold by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.