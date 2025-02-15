WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,056 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,243 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,112,000 after buying an additional 5,417,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,162,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103,553 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,371,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865,308 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,013,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $967,426,000 after buying an additional 9,422,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 7.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,690,418 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $743,457,000 after buying an additional 2,248,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 2.2 %

INTC stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

About Intel

Free Report

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

