Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Florida Financial Advisors LLC

Florida Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 27,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $129.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.87. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $133.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.