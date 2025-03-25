Jackson Square Partners LLC Acquires 25,813 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,813 shares during the quarter. Molina Healthcare makes up approximately 2.5% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Molina Healthcare worth $23,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,405,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,208,000 after buying an additional 13,387 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 73.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOH. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $382.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.69.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH opened at $313.05 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.32 and a 52 week high of $423.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

