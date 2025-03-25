63,755 Shares in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI) Bought by Momentous Wealth Management Inc.

Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 63,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Momentous Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSI. AWM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,022,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,580,000 after purchasing an additional 116,746 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 584,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,212,000 after acquiring an additional 61,005 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,476,000 after acquiring an additional 34,503 shares during the period. Citrine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,763,000. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,309,000.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.37. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

