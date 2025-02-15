Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Issues Earnings Results

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20, Zacks reports. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. Roku updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. Roku has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $104.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 8,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $621,027.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,264 shares in the company, valued at $518,940.16. The trade was a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $2,198,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,486.34. This represents a 48.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,885 shares of company stock worth $7,911,162. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

