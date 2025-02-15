Root Financial Partners LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON opened at $202.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.75 and a 12 month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

