Sears Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRSCQ) Short Interest Down 17.7% in January

Sears Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRSCQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:SCC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the January 15th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 575.0 days.

About Sears Canada

Sears Canada Inc operates as a multi-format retailer in Canada. The company operates department stores that offer various merchandise, including women’s, men’s, and children’s apparel, as well as nursery products, cosmetics, jewelry, footwear, and accessories; and home furnishings and mattresses, home décor, lawn and garden, hardware, leisure, seasonal products, toys, floorcare, sewing, and various appliances.

