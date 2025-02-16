Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and traded as high as $9.36. Panasonic shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 100 shares.

Panasonic Trading Down 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Lifestyle, Automotive, Connect, Industry, and Energy. The Lifestyle segment offers refrigerators, microwave ovens, rice cookers, washing machines, lighting fixtures, vacuum cleaners, air-conditioners, air to water heat pump system, air purifiers/sterilizers, and freezing or refrigerating showcases, as well as ventilation and perflation equipment.

