PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and traded as high as $0.80. PAVmed shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 537,019 shares trading hands.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on PAVmed from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th.
PAVmed Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel products that target unmet needs in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, which consists of diagnostic test that serves as a testing tool for preventing esophageal adenocarcinoma deaths, through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk gastroesophageal reflux disease, including chronic heartburn and acid reflux or simply reflux in patients; and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay performed on surface esophageal cells collected with EsoCheck.
