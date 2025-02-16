American Power Group (OTCMKTS:APGI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. American Power Group shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 52,081 shares trading hands.

American Power Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

American Power Group Company Profile

American Power Group Corporation provides patented dual fuel conversion system for primary and back-up diesel generators, and mid-to heavy-duty vehicular diesel engines in North America and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dual Fuel Conversion Operations and Natural Gas Liquids Operations.

