Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as low as C$0.10. Noram Lithium shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.14 price objective on Noram Lithium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 26.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.

Noram Lithium Corp., through its subsidiary, Green Energy Resources Inc, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral exploration properties. It holds 100% interests in the Zeus lithium project with 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, the United States.

