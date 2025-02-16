Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $14.39 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,289 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.0% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,800,743 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $142,973,000 after purchasing an additional 83,376 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,345,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $431,632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 207,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 23,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Stock Down 1.0 %
WMT stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart
In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $512,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,095.80. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $3,754,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,281 shares in the company, valued at $25,419,362.80. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,177 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,728 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
