Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $14.39 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,289 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.0% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,800,743 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $142,973,000 after purchasing an additional 83,376 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,345,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $431,632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 207,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 23,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 1.0 %

WMT stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.33.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $512,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,095.80. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $3,754,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,281 shares in the company, valued at $25,419,362.80. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,177 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,728 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

