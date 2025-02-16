Allworth Financial LP Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 742,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,158 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $32,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

VWO stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

