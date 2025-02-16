Palouse Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,748,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,881,000 after purchasing an additional 418,414 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 6,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD opened at $194.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $200.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.21.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

