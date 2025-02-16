Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 95,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,004,000 after buying an additional 70,987 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $602,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $560.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $507.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $549.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.60 and a 1 year high of $561.86.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

